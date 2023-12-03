Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam slams his own party

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Sunday slammed his own party leadership even when the Assembly election results are being announced. Also citing the fact that the grand old party trailed in the Madhya Pradesh assembly election, Acharya Krishnam took a dig on his party, saying opposing Sanatan Dharma has sunk the Congress.

Acharya Krishnam stated that the Congress is suffering this loss due to some leaders who are spoiling the interests of the whole party, and opposing Sanatan Dharma has proved counter-productive.

Moreover, Acharya Krishnam said, "This country has never accepted caste-based politics. This is the curse of opposing Sanatan." He further added that for the past few days, some leaders have entered the Congress who have begun playing a big role in making the decisions of the party. Some of those leaders are taking Congress away from the path of Mahatma Gandhi and towards the path of leftism. Acharya Krishnam suggested that the Congress should should quit the path of leftism and this mindset should have to be changed.