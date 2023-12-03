Patna: Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said that even though the trends show BJP winning in three of the four states, one has to wait till the end to see the results. In the previous two elections in Bihar, trends were proved incorrect, he added.

"In 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, early trends showed that the Grand Alliance government would be formed, but later the results did not come in our favor," he said. Similarly, in 2015 Assembly polls, BJP started celebrating after seeing the initial trends, he said adding that the party workers had got down on the streets beating drums, dancing and bursting firecrackers. But, later the saffron party was defeated while the Grand Alliance formed the government, Yadav said.

"So, this is not a big deal. We are hopeful that Congress will do better in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. It is a huge success for the Congress to win in Telangana," Yadav told media persons in Patna.

The counting of votes started at 8 am in in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. A total of 7,804 candidates are in the fray in 638 constituencies across the four states.

Early trends show BJP leading in all three Hindi heartland states while Congress is ahead only in Telangana. In Rajasthan, BJP comfortably crossed the halfway mark. If the trends come out true then it will be a big stamp of approval for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's acceptance in the Hindi belt ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.