Kota (Rajasthan): A 20-year-old student from West Bengal died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, a prominent coaching hub for competitive exams. The student identified as Forid Hussain was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate courses, according to police sources.

Rajesh Pathak, Circle Officer, Dadabari, said that Hussain had been living in Kota's Waqf Nagar area in a rented apartment and preparing for NEET. The student's landlord informed the police about the incident after the 20-year-old did not respond to several knocks on Monday. Pathak said, "The police broke the door open. The student was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead."

Pathak also said that fellow students last saw Hussain at nearly 4 pm on Monday, following which his room was locked from inside till around 7 pm. Hussain's friends asked the landlord to intervene after Hussain did not respond to the calls.

The police officials further said that they were investigating the cause of suicide and that the family members of the deceased have also been informed. The body of the student has been taken to the MBS Hospital. The post-mortem will be performed after the arrival of the family members of the deceased, following which the body will be handed over to his family, police added.