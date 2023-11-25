Bhilai (Chhattisgarh): A 19-year-old student allegedly died by suicide at his hostel in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai on Friday. The boy reportedly left behind a suicide note seeking forgiveness from his parents. Police are yet to ascertain the reason as to why he took such a drastic step.

Nikhil Verma, resident of Dodki village under Litiya Chowki area was a first-year ITI student at Rungta College in Bhilai. His parents are unable to understand as to why Nikhil, who was the second among the three siblings, committed suicide. According to them, Nikhil was doing well in studies and did not get into arguments with anyone.

Nikhil's father Santosh Verma said that Nikhil was soft-spoken and did not interact much with others. "He had come home during the Diwali vacation and took money from his mother to buy new clothes. During this period, we did not find anything unusual in his behavior. Also, nothing unpleasant had occurred at home that could have made him unhappy. After the vacation, he returned to his hostel on November 18," the boy's father said.

It has been learnt that after staying in the hostel for two days, he went to his brother-in-law's house in Ramnagar. From there he returned to the hostel yesterday and committed suicide in the evening. The other borders found him hanging from the ceiling of his room and informed the hostel superintendent.

Jamul TI Keshav Kosle said that the body was sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, Supela for postmortem and an investigation has been initiated. A suicide note was found after Nikhil passed away. The letter read, "Sorry, mom and dad. Please forgive me. You people are suffering because of me."