Photography, Videography Banned During Kainchi Festival at Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj's Kainchi Dham

Nainital: The management at the world famous Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj's Kainchi Dham has banned photography and videography ahead of the Kainchi Festival in Uttarakhand's Dehradun in a bid to maintain dignity among the devotees, a top official said.

The foundation day of Kainchi Dham will be celebrated with joy and gaiety on June 15. In view of an expected rush of devotees on the said date, the district administration is making special arrangements to follow the law and maintain peace in the Kainchi Festival. All magistrates and officers are being deployed to make the movement of tourists and devotees organized and safe.

District Magistrate Vandana Singh said that in view of security in the Kainchi Festival, honking of vehicles, use of plastic, smoking prohibition, tobacco have been prohibited around the temple premises. Along with this, reels, photography-videography for social media have been banned, the DM Nainital said. There will be a complete ban on the operation of Phad, Khokha between Kainchi Dham to Bhawali, distribution of free food and beverages by various organizations and individuals on the roadside between Kainchi Dham to Bhawali, added the District Magistrate.

District Magistrate Vandana Singh said that all magistrates and officers of all concerned departments have been nominated as nodal officers to maintain law and order and to ensure systematic and safe movement of tourists and devotees in Kainchi Dham Mahotsav. Among these, Divisional Forest Officer, Nainital Forest Division has been given the responsibility of taking special vigil in the river around the temple complex and the bridge, she said. The administration has also deployed personnel to clean the garbage and dirt in the river, to prevent any movement around the river from the point of view of security, and to stop bathing in the river during the festival.

Additional District Magistrate (First) Nainital will coordinate all the arrangements and all concerned from the administration level for Kainchi Mahotsav and issue guidelines as per the need and has been given the responsibility to make the desired arrangements. Chief Medical Officer Nainital has been instructed to deploy one ambulance along with life saving equipment, medical team and life saving medicines in the festival control room in the temple premises. Haldwani city magistrate has been given the responsibility of keeping all the arrangements in order from Haldwani city to Ranibagh bypass in view of the movement of rush of devotees and tourists.

Sub-district magistrate has been instructed to make permanent and temporary parking arrangements between Koshyakutoli Bhawali and Kainchi Dham as well as to coordinate with the temple committee to make smooth arrangements for water, temporary toilets and electricity in the parking places. Keeping in view the need and availability between Bhawali and Kainchi Dham and around Kainchi Dham, parking arrangements will be ensured under the parking plan currently decided in the meetings while selecting temporary parking places during the said period. It will be ensured that no chaos is created in and around the temple during the festival.

Sub-district magistrate will ensure necessary arrangements by being present at the temple site for safe and orderly movement of tourists and devotees at the main entrance of Dhari Kainchi Dham. As per the instructions, Sub-district magistrate, Nainital will have to be present between Bhawali crossing and Bhimtal and will have to look after the movement of tourists, devotees and other passengers. Sub-district magistrate, Haldwani will take care of the shuttle services being operated from various places by the divisional transport officer, Haldwani for the tourists and devotees arriving at Kainchi Mahotsav. To ensure smooth operation of shuttle services from various places, he will also arrange shuttle services by establishing coordination between the administration and transport department and passengers as per the requirement.

Besides, the divisional transport officer (enforcement), Haldwani will have to look after the smooth operation of shuttle services being operated from various places and availability of sufficient vehicles (big and small) as per the number of passengers for the services. The divisional transport officer (administration), Haldwani will be present and will make necessary arrangements for smooth traffic. The executive engineer, NH Haldwani will ensure that the national highway between Haldwani and Kainchi Dham is made pothole-free by dividing the route into sectors and deployment of subordinates.

Additional Chief Officer, District Panchayat, Nainital has been instructed to appoint 100 personnel for sanitation in the temple premises in view of the movement of tourists and devotees in the Kainchi Festival. The Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Bhawali has been instructed to deploy 100 cleaning personnel in the temple premises.