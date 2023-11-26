16 YEAR OLD SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER DIES BY SUICIDE DUE TO ONLINE TROLLING FOR CROSS DRESSING

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old boy from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, reportedly died by suicide after being subjected to hate comments on his transition Reels on Instagram. The boy, identified as Priyanshu Yadav, took his own life while being alone at home on November 21. He was a social media influencer who primarily focused on makeup and beauty content. His Diwali Reels video, in which he showcased a transition in his appearance while wearing a saree, attracted numerous hate comments.

The police have taken possession of his phone and have collected information from his Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook accounts. However, there is currently no substantial evidence linking the suicide to the hate comments. The incident falls within the jurisdiction of the Nagjhiri police station, who are investigating any potential connection between the trolling and the minor's tragic death. The authorities are also examining the comments on his Instagram Reels and any other evidence that may aid in the investigation.

According to a police officer, multiple reports suggest that the social media influencer faced severe bullying on various platforms due to cross-dressing, as well as encountering homophobic slurs that ultimately led to his depression and subsequent decision to take his own life. In an interview, the mother of the deceased mentioned that her son had skipped his tuition that day in order to study for an upcoming exam. Little did she know that her conversation with Pranshu at 10 AM would be their last.

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, an actor from the web series Made In Heaven, shared a detailed post expressing her grief over the death of the social media influencer. She alleged that the comment section on his posts was flooded with over 4,000 homophobic remarks, which supposedly influenced his decision to take his own life. Trinetra questioned the trolls, asking if they were satisfied now that a young and talented self-taught individual was no longer around. Several members of the LGBTQ community have expressed their sorrow over the death of the minor and criticized social media platforms for their inadequate response to cyberbullying.