15 YEAR OLD GIRL RAPED BY STEPFATHER IN JAIPUR

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The incident took place at the Jaishingpura Khor police station area. According to the victim's mother, the accused raped her daughter on Sunday. When she saw and protested, he threatened to kill her daughter.

The victim's mother lodged a complaint at the police station on Wednesday. According to Jaisinghpura Khor police station officer Udaybhan Yadav, a woman lodged a complaint against her husband for raping her 15-year-old daughter. Yadav said that on August 20, when the stepfather was trying to rape the girl, the mother saw and protested, but in vain. He further stated that the stepfather had raped the girl twice before.

Yadav further stated that the victim will give her statement in the court. At the same time, the medical examination of the victim is also being conducted, he said. Fearing society, the mother was afraid of taking legal action. However, on Wednesday she reached the police station and lodged a complaint against her husband." Currently, the Jaisinghpura Khor police started an investigation into the incident to arrest the absconding accused. Earlier, a 16-year-old girl belonging to the SC community was allegedly gang-raped by three men under the influence of ganja in Telangana's Hyderabad.