Roopnagar Punjab Tension erupted after a local Sikh youth allegedly attempted to desecreate the Sri Guru Granth Sahib in a gurdwara here today The youth jumped the railing and entered the Darbar Sahib wearing shoes Also he slapped the reciters and removed their turbans A video of the incident has gone viral on social media The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC has demanded strict action against the accused Police investigations are on The incident took place at around 115 pm at Sri Kotwali Sahib Gurdwara in Morinda in Punjab s Rupnagar when prayers were being held The youth identified as Jasbir Singh 36 a resident of locality near the railway station came to the gurudwara and asked the two reciters to come outside He then went straight to the sanctum sanctorum and slapped the reciters He also removed their turbans in front of Guru Granth Sahib Soon after which a video capturing the incident went viral on social media Condemning the youth SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami took to Twitter and demanded strict action against the accused He said that Sri Guru Granth Sahib is respected by the Sikhs and it was unfortunate that incidents of blasphemy were were constantly occuring in the state Dhami alleged that due to the lackadaisical attitude of the government towards people who attempt desecration such incidents are on a rise Exemplary punishment has to be given to the accused so that no one has the courage to commit such heinous crimes he said He further said that the society is angry towards such accused who often get saved by taking refuge in lawAlso Read SGPC team visits Amritpal s family members assures his releaseDhami said the incident of blasphemy at Morinda is heartwrenching The accused has come and insulted Guru Sahib This person should not be spared under any circumstances and the police should set an example by taking strict action he said The matter should be seriously investigated into so that the forces behind the blasphemy can be brought to light he said adding that