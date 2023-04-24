SGPC TEAM VISITS AMRITPALS FAMILY MEMBERS ASSURES HIS RELEASE

Amritsar After Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was arrested the leaders of Sikh organizations and officials of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC called on parents and family members of Amritpal Singh at their house Advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka who leads the legal team of SGPC also spoke with the family members of Amritpal Singh and promised to get him released soonLater Sialka told reporters that the Punjab police have been trying to arrest him for thirty days but Amritpal Singh himself surrendered in the village of Rode He further said that the Punjab government is deliberately torturing the youth of Punjab and they are being sent to Dibrugarh jail and we are being made to undergo painSialka said that the British government used to put our youth in the black water jail in those days and now the government of Punjab is keeping us in the states outside Punjab so that our existence comes under question He further said that Amritpal Singh s wife is also being deliberately harassed and she has also been prevented from going abroadAlso Read Amritpal s mother claims her son surrendered in Sikhi Swaroop Speaking further Sialka said that the Constitution of our country tells us that whenever we want to go out of the country or come back no government can stop us but the present Punjab government is deliberately harassing our youth and our daughters and sisters and making them feel like slavesBhagwant Singh Sialka said that soon they will take an appointment and take all family members to visit Amritpal Singh in Dibrugarh jail in Assam soon