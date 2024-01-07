Amritsar: A student of a government school died due to cold in Punjab's Amritsar district. The deceased student has been identified as Pradeep Singh.

According to information, he was suffering from brain fever caused by severe cold. The head teacher of the school, Adarsh ​​Kaur Sandhu, said despite best of efforts by doctors, the child, who caught brain fever due to cold, could not be saved.

Meanwhile, Education minister Harjot Bains, who came to inaugurate the National Games at Ludhiana Agricultural University recently, refused allow more school vacations as examinations of students are going to start in February ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, the government announced extra vacations due to cold weather and floods in Punjab. Now, there will be reduced number of vacation days in the academic calendar of the schools.