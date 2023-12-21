Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): A Class VI student, identified as Nikhil alias Rajju, on Thursday, died while watching death escape videos on social media and tried to imitate the same. After the incident, the victim's family immediately took him to a hospital, but failed to save his life, the report said.

It is assumed that he took the initiative to know how to die by suicide. According to the police report, the 11-year-old victim started watching videos after returning from school in the absence of his mother at home. However, the victim's mother and other family members saw him dead after returning home.

Following this, the body was shifted to the primary health centre (PHC) where Dr Tarun Pal declared him dead. Thereafter, the family returned home with the body without informing the police. Sumerpur Police Station in-charge Ram Asare said that the police received the information through social media only. Subsequently, BSP leader Jaikaran Singh also reached the victim's home and consoled the bereaved family members.