New Delhi: In a shocking development, Sukha Duneke, a prominent figure in the Khalistan movement in Canada, was brutally killed as part of an inter-gang rivalry, according to NIA sources. Duneke's death has sent shockwaves through the Sikh community in Canada and further strained diplomatic relations between India and Canada.

Sukha Duneke had long been associated with the notorious Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, and his sudden demise comes just a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India released a list of 43 most wanted gangsters. Duneke's involvement in the criminal underworld had made him a prime target for rival factions.

This tragic incident unfolded against the backdrop of a significant diplomatic row between India and Canada. Earlier in the week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, addressing the House of Commons, made the startling claim that his government possessed "credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June. This revelation has triggered a fierce exchange of accusations and counter-accusations between the two nations.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, aged 45, was a notorious Indian terrorist and the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). He met his demise outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, marking a significant victory for Indian authorities. Nijjar had been one of India's most wanted terrorists, with a substantial cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

The fallout from Trudeau's allegations was swift, with both countries taking punitive actions. Canada and India mutually expelled one senior diplomat each in response to the escalating tensions. India vehemently denied the allegations made by the Canadian Prime Minister, dismissing them as "absurd" and "motivated."

In the wake of these events, India issued a travel advisory for its citizens in Canada, mirroring a similar advisory Canada had issued for travellers to India. India's advisory warned of an increase in anti-India activities and "politically-condoned hate crimes" in Canada, urging Indian citizens to exercise caution while residing in or traveling to the country.

The advisory stated, "In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution. Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda."

Amidst the ongoing standoff between India and Canada, the Punjab Police initiated a state-wide crackdown targeting associates of gangster Goldy Brar. Brar, who has alleged close ties to the Khalistani separatist movement, is believed to be hiding in Canada. The crackdown aims to dismantle his network and address concerns about the increasing influence of such elements within the Sikh community.