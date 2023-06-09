Amritsar Punjab The Border Security Force BSF troops have recovered around 52 KG of heroin which was dropped by a Pakistani drone in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday from the Rai village of Amritsar district in Punjab officials said Officials said when the BSF troops were on patrol they heard the sound of a Pakistani drone entering the border area They immediately launched a search and found one big packet wrapped in yellowcolored adhesive tape A greencolor nylon rope and a hook attached to the packet were also found The packet had heroin inside it and it has been seized Also read Punjab BSF Punjab Police recover five packets of narcotics dropped by Pakistani dronesBSF Punjab Frontier in a tweet said Depth deployed troops of BSFPunjab heard the sound of Pakistani drone amp dropping by it On searching 1 big packet containing 5260 kg heroin has been recovered near Rai village in Amritsar district Meanwhile in another incident on Thursday the BSF and the Punjab Police cordoned off an area in Wan village of Tarn Taran district due to drone infiltration by Pakistan officials said According to the officials during the search they spotted a man who ran away leaving his motorbike and consignment on the spot The consignment contained 25 kg heroin which has been seized The motorcycle has also been seized Earlier the BSF and the Punjab Police on Wednesday night recovered a Pakistani drone along the International Border IB near the Bhaini Rajputana village of Amritsar district in Punjab The recovered drone was a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300RTK seriesAlso read BSF shoots down Pak drone recovers 32 Kg narcotics in Punjab s Amritsar