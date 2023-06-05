Amritsar (Punjab): A Pakistani drone carrying narcotics across the Attari-Wagah border was shot down by troops of the Border Security Force (BSF), officials said on Monday. According to official sources, the unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted and shot down by BSF personnel after it violated Indian airspace.

A consignment of suspected narcotics was recovered after the drone was shot down. Officials said that the gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected narcotics is approximately 3.2 kg.

Earlier in May, the BSF foiled two attempts by Pakistani smugglers when they tried to push heroin by drones into Punjab's Amritsar. A heroin consignment worth Rs 40 Cr was recovered by the BSF personnel which was sent by drones from Pakistan from two different places in the Amritsar sector, officials said.

Also read: Punjab: BSF shot down Pak drone, seized Rs 40 Cr worth heroin

According to officials, jawans of Battalion 22 were on patrol at Pul Moran, near the Attari border during the night. Around 9.35 in the morning, the sound of the drone was heard. Acting immediately, the jawans started firing. Within minutes the sound of the drone stopped. The jawans immediately sealed the area and started searching.

A DJI Matris RTK 300 drone was seized in the fields, but no heroin consignment was attached to it. The jawans started a search and spotted a person near the drone. After a short run, the jawans caught him and recovered a consignment of heroin from him. The consignment which the man tried to take away was attached to the drone. The accused was arrested. Upon checking, the consignment of heroin weighed around 3.5 Kg.