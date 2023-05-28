Chandigarh (Punjab) : The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled two attempts by Pakistani smugglers when they tried to push heroin by drones into Punjab's Amritsar. The BSF personnel have recovered a heroin consignment worth of Rs 40 Cr sent by drones from the Pakistan side from two places in the Amritsar sector. On the other hand, the Jawans have also caught an Indian smuggler who also used a drone to bring drugs.

According to the BSF, jawans of Battalion 22 were on patrol at Pul Moran, very close to the Attari border, during the night. Meanwhile, around 9.35 in the morning, the sound of the drone was heard. Acting immediately, the jawans started firing. Within minutes the sound of the drone stopped. Without wasting time, the jawans sealed the area and started searching.

A DJI Matris RTK 300 drone was seized in the fields, but no heroin consignment was attached to it. The jawans started searching the surrounding area at night. BSF officials said that they spotted a person. The jawans chased him and immediately caught him. He had a consignment of heroin in his hand, which came with the drone.

The accused smuggler was immediately arrested by the jawans. When the consignment was checked, its total weight was 3.5 kg. BSF officials have started questioning the smuggler. BSF officials said that they have recovered another consignment from the Amritsar sector. In the past too, the drone had come to the Indian side of the border. The drone managed to return but during the search, they recovered a consignment of 2.2 kg of heroin dropped by the drone.