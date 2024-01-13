PUNJAB ARMED MISCREANTS LOOT PETROL PUMP AT GUN POINT IN TARN TARAN

Tarn Taran (Punjab): Three unidentified armed men escaped after allegedly looting cash from a petrol pump in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

A CCTV footage of the spot showed three bike-borne men entering the petrol pump. After getting petrol, one of the miscreants got down from the bike and pointed a pistol at the nearby employee. After which, he snatched away the cash and they fled.

The incident took place at GS Petrol Pump in Kacha Pakka police station area in Tarn Taran district. It has been alleged that police did not reach the spot even after two hours of the incident. The petrol pump owner has demanded an inquiry and criticised police for failing to make a headway despite the CCTV footage. An officer of the Kacha Pakka police station said that the robbery is being investigated.

Incidents of thefts within the jurisdiction of Kacha Pakka police station of Tarn Taran district have increased recently. The robbery at the petrol pump occurred a day after a theft at a grocery shop in Dayalpur.