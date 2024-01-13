Punjab: Armed miscreants loot petrol pump at gun point in Tarn Taran
Published: 1 hours ago
Tarn Taran (Punjab): Three unidentified armed men escaped after allegedly looting cash from a petrol pump in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.
A CCTV footage of the spot showed three bike-borne men entering the petrol pump. After getting petrol, one of the miscreants got down from the bike and pointed a pistol at the nearby employee. After which, he snatched away the cash and they fled.
The incident took place at GS Petrol Pump in Kacha Pakka police station area in Tarn Taran district. It has been alleged that police did not reach the spot even after two hours of the incident. The petrol pump owner has demanded an inquiry and criticised police for failing to make a headway despite the CCTV footage. An officer of the Kacha Pakka police station said that the robbery is being investigated.
Incidents of thefts within the jurisdiction of Kacha Pakka police station of Tarn Taran district have increased recently. The robbery at the petrol pump occurred a day after a theft at a grocery shop in Dayalpur.
Last week, five miscreants looted another petrol pump on the Tarn Taran-Jandiala Guru Road after firing at the owner. The miscreants demanded cash from the petrol pump owner and when the latter refused, they shot at him. Then they took the keys of the cash counter and fled after taking away the cash. The owner suffered severe injuries and was admitted to the hospital.