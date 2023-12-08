Bengaluru Rural (Karnataka): In a bizarre incident, a gang of robbers accidentally burnt a significant amount of cash in their pursuit of looting an ATM using a gas cutter in a Bengaluru rural area. According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Nelamangala city.

Police sources said that at least 450 currency notes worth Rs 4 lakh stored in an Axis Bank ATM were burnt to ashes after two thieves attempted to break the machine open using a gas cutter at Nelamangala city. The thieves fled from the spot after the owner of the building came to the spot.

According to police, the thieves entered the ATM at around 1.40 am on Wednesday and attempted to break the machine open using a gas cutter. However, their robbery attempt failed after the first tray containing currency notes in the denomination of Rs 500 caught fire. At least Rs 4 lakh was reduced to ashes in this robbery attempt.