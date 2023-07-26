Shivamogga (Karnataka): In a daring and unconventional method thief tried to steal an ATM using a JCB machine at Shivamogga in Karnataka on Tuesday night but after noticing the police, he abandoned the JCB and fled from the spot.

The incident unfolded at a private Bank ATM located in Vinoba Nagar, Shivamogga. The audacious thief used a JCB to smash the front glass of the ATM, intending to lift the machine using the JCB's front bucket. Unfortunately for him, the ATM remained firmly rooted in the ground, preventing any successful theft.

As the thief was trying to make his escape, he spotted a team of patrolling police officers from Vinobanagar nearing the scene. Fearing immediate arrest, he made a quick decision to abandon the JCB near the ATM and disappeared into the night. The police revealed that JCBs were usually parked at a nearby petrol station, and the thief must have stolen one of them to carry out his heist on the ATM.

The police confiscated the JCB and transported it to Vinobanagar police station as evidence. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. However, the authorities faced challenges in acquiring video footage of the thief, as he did not enter the ATM premises. Nevertheless, they remain determined to crack the case by meticulously reviewing CCTV cameras in the vicinity.

Interestingly, a similar incident occurred on the same day in Saver town, Bharatpur district, Rajasthan. The modus operandi were remarkably different, as the thieves managed to uproot the entire ATM machine and loaded it into a getaway car. According to the authorities, confirmed that the thieves fled with 97 thousand rupees.

The Station House Officer, Arun Chaudhary, expressed concerns about the lack of security measures in the private company's ATM. "It is feared that the miscreants might have uprooted the ATM machine and loaded it in a vehicle. Consequently, we are currently investigating pickup trucks and other vehicles in the district. Surprisingly, neither a security guard was stationed at the private company's ATM nor was any CCTV system installed there," he said.

In the aftermath of both incidents, the police have been on high alert, actively investigating any leads related to the stolen ATM and the culprits behind these brazen crimes. Authorities are diligently checking pickup trucks and other vehicles in the Bharatpur district as they suspect the thieves might have used a vehicle to transport the uprooted ATM.