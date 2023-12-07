Muzaffarpur(Bihar): Two armed robbers carried out a daring heist at a microfinance company in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, fleeing the scene with a staggering Rs 38 lakh by threatening the employees at gunpoint. The incident happened at around midnight on Thursday in Sahabajpur of Ahiyapur Police station area.

Six employees were present at the time of the robbery. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation. The CCTV installed in the locality has been scanned.

City ASP Awadhesh Saroj Dixit said, "A microfinance company went through a robbery involving approximately Rs 38 lakh. There is a suspicious atmosphere to the case. The reason for the office's late-night opening is being investigated. A few young people have been arrested and are now under interrogation".

The microfinance company, specialising in extending loans to women's groups, had recently relocated within the same building. The robbed money was the collection of their two-day funds. The funds granted are important for the company's operations because the company's strategy involves giving financial support to empower women.

The incident's unsettling nature has sparked numerous questions about financial institutions' safety protocols, particularly those that serve marginalized people. There is an intense focus on safeguarding the safety and well-being of the staff as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security protocols and stop similar incidents in the future.