Bihar: Armed robbers take hostages in Bhojpur Axis Bank, police lay siege to bank
Published: 49 minutes ago
Bhojpur: Armed robbers have stormed into an Axis Bank branch in Bihar's Bhojpur as the bank opened for business earlier today(December 6). The miscreants have taken the bank employees and customers as hostage and are holed up inside the bank. They have closed the bank's shutters from the inside.
Police force has reached the spot following a distress call received from the crime scene. A special team from Bhojpur Police has laid siege to the bank from all sides. This bank is located in Katira area which falls under the jurisdiction of Nawada police station.
More to follow....
