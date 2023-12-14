Hyderabad: A retired employee from Hyderabad lost a staggering sum of Rs 19.23 lakh after a fraudster stole the amount through a WhatsApp video call. The retired individual, who sought help unknowingly shared confidential information after a fraudster posing as a bank executive contacted and persuaded the victim to install an unknown application. Resultantly, he got hold of the person's bank account. The fraudster also targeted the victim's wife but was not successful in his attempt. On the complaint of the victim, the city cybercrime police registered a case and took up the investigation.

Meanwhile, ATM users of Sadashivapet town in Sangareddy district faced a different kind of theft, as some robbers targeted three ATMs belonging to the State Bank of India (SBI) between 3 am and 3:40 am on Wednesday. The thieves employed gas cutters and painted lime on CCTV cameras to cover their identity and decamped with an estimated Rs 28 lakhs.

On Thursday morning, the locals informed the police and they immediately reached the spot with forensic teams to gather evidence. After sifting through the CCTV cameras in the nearby colonies, the police found that the thieves came riding a car bearing the number 'TS09 FE 5840'. The police are considering factors such as the exact amount of money deposited in ATMs, and the involvement of any old gang of criminals involved in the robbery.