NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU TARGETS ARVIND KEJRIWAL BHAGWANT MANN OVER DELHI EXCISE POLICY

Chandigarh Targeting Aam Aadmi Party AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann over Delhi excise policy Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu asked in whose pocket did the 2200 crore go Former Punjab Congress Chief also called Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann the Manager In Chief of a flourishing mafia in Punjab Taking to Twitter Sidhu said that the AAP government is running on borrowings and there is no income for the state itself AAP s excise policy has caused a loss of Rs 2200 crores Sidhu asked that in whose pocket did all this money go and who will repay the loss Talking about the Delhi excise policy Sidhu said that people are accusing AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia of theft He tweeted When you speak of “ईमानदारी honesty the loss of 2200 crores through your excise policy in Delhi in 9 Months…… In whose pocket did this 2200 cr go everyone accusing you of theft through this policy why no defamations this time Your “guarantees are like a flat tyres with no budgetary allocations your government is running on borrowings with no income for the state which is ample testimony to the fact that youre Manager InChief of a flourishing mafia in Punjab today Sidhu tagged Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann to this tweetIn another tweet targeting Delhi s chief minister and his Punjab counterpart Sidhu questioned who will pay the loans that you have taken from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited PSPCL to provide free electricity He also questioned the promises made by the AAP government about providing Rs 1000 to every woman as financial supportAlso read Navjot Sidhu s security reduced calls Mann most protected CM Sidhu tweeted You spoke of 50000 crore as increase in revenue from budget and your so called “कड़क सैंड माफिया you gave a fiscal deficit of 24000 crore in return did you tell the people that your free electricity will come from mortgaging the PSPCL and who will pay back these loans Where did the green ink which was supposed to regularise 36000 employees go What about the 1000 financial support promised to every women Justice in 24 hours for Bargari punjab is still waiting Will expose your bunch of lies on 22nd April in the battleground of Jalandhar Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was released from Patiala Central Jail after serving nearly 10 months in a road rage death case