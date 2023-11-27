FARMERS PROTEST CONTINUES FOR SECOND DAY ON MOHALI CHANDIGARH BORDER IN PUNJAB

Chandigarh: The protest by Farmer Unions seeking a law on minimum support price (MSP) amid other demands continued for the second day on Monday at the Mohali-Chandigarh border. The farmers said that they will continue the sit-in until their demands are met. The farmers, including women, joined the strike saying that they would remain strong until their demands were met.

Meanwhile, the officials said that the security arrangements had been tightened before the demonstration and the routes for the movement of vehicles have been changed. The protest was staged under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

Farmers from various parts of Punjab, including Ludhiana, Ferozepur and Sangrur, gathered on the Mohali-Chandigarh border at Mohali's Phase-11 and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Chowk Road on Sunday and launched a three-day protest. They came in tractor-trolleys, cars, and other vehicles with essential items, including ration, utensils and cooking gas cylinders.

Farmers from Haryana, too, gathered in Panchkula where a large police force has been deployed. Farmers have been demanding the withdrawal of cases filed against them during the 2020-21 stir against the now-repealed farm laws, compensation, and jobs for any one of the family members of farmers, who died during the stir, loan waiver and pension. Farmers announced that they would march to the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh to submit a memorandum to the Governor of Punjab regarding their demands.