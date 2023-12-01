BJP LIKELY TO FIELD KANGANA RANAUT FROM CHANDIGARH LS SEAT PARINEETI CHOPRA MAY JOIN AAM ADMI PARTY

Chandigarh: Kiran Kher has been a two-time MP from Chandigarh, but this time he is in no mood to be a part of elections. There is talk in political circles that the BJP is preparing to field Himachal's resident and famous Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat. On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party is also preparing to field Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra.

Political parties have started preparations in full swing for the Lok Sabha elections. In such a situation, Kirron Kher, who has been working as a parliamentarian for the last 10 years, remains in the headlines for her statements. Local people allege that Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher is never seen in the field to listen to the problems of common people. Now in such a situation, the BJP is thinking of fielding a new face in the election field in place of Kirron Kher.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has been supporting every decision of the BJP for a while now. Following this, speculations are being made that the BJP may field Kangana Ranaut in the ensuing Lok Sabha election from Chandigarh.