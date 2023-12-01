ALL SPECULATIONS KANGANA RANAUT SQUASHES RUMOURS AROUND CONTESTING 2024 LOK SABHA ELECTIONS

Hyderabad: As per a viral social media post, Kirron Kher, an actor turned politician representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), might be replaced by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Reports suggest that Kangana is preparing to enter the political arena and contest the Chandigarh constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections as the BJP's nominee. However, the actor has now responded to the rumours and vehemently declined those.

Responding to this news, Kangana took to her Instagram story to deny the rumors. She posted a picture of a Hindi news report with a headline that read, "Chandigarhvasiyo main aa rahi hu aapke sehar (People of Chandigarh, I am coming to your city)." Kangana clarified that this headline was not her quote and that it was all just speculation.

Meanwhile, in November, Kangana hinted at her political aspirations, stating that she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections if she is blessed by Lord Krishna. She often praises the BJP-led Union government for their efforts.

On a separate note, Kangana's latest film, Tejas, where she portrayed the character of IAF officer Tejas Gill engaged in a mission to rescue an Indian spy, did not perform well at the box office. She also appeared in the Tamil comedy-horror sequel Chandramukhi 2 as a dancer. Currently, Kangana is set to reunite with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan for an untitled project, and she is also working on her second directorial venture, Emergency.