RAHUL IS FOOLISH SHOULD HAVE REGAINED HIS SENSES BY NOW SAYS KIRRON KHER ON PANAUTI JIBE

Chandigarh: BJP MP Kirron Kher on Saturday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "foolish" for his 'panauti' comment against Narendra Modi and said it is unfortunate to make such a statement about the country's Prime Minister.

Kher said that she doesn't know when Gandhi will regain his senses. "He should have come to his senses by now. If such statements are made about our Prime Minister then it is extremely unfortunate," she said.

Addressing a poll campaign in Rajasthan's Jhalore on November 21, Gandhi had said that Team India would have won had it not been for a 'panauti'. On November 23, the Election Commission of India issued a notice to Gandhi for his comment asking him to respond within November 25.

Expressing concern about the development of Chandigarh, Kher alleged that some bureaucrats do not allow work to be done here. This is not a state but a union territory, she said adding that she got some work done through her own efforts but bureaucracy dominates here. "Some officers of Chandigarh do not allow work to be done. While undertaking work for the people in the city, some officers create obstacles. God save us from such officers," she said.

Referring to the houses built outside Lal Dora in Chandigarh, Kher said that she has been speaking about the issue for the last 10 years, but the administration is not paying any attention to her. Residential houses were built there and now those should be regularised, she said. "Don't know why they are not doing it. What is the problem? No officer pays attention to this," she added.