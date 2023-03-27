Chandigarh: Continuing its crackdown on fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his associates, Punjab police on Monday arrested the Warris Punjab De chief's gunman Virinder Singh Johal under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and sent him to Dibrugarh Jail in Assam. Virinder is the eight accused associate to be lodged in Assam's jail. Virinder, known to be very close to Amritpal, stayed with him and reportedly trained youths to use weapons. Raids are being conducted across the cities in search for Amritpal and his associates.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police have reached Nepal in search of Amritpal. Delhi Police and Central Intelligence Wing are supporting Punjab police in the search operated. Also, Amritpal's Thailand connection is being investigated. Investigations have revealed that Amritpal visited Thailand several times when he was living in Dubai. His financier Daljit Kalsi also has connections in Thailand. Daljit Kalsi had visited Thailand 18 times in the last 13 years. It was further learnt that a woman friend of Amritpal is also in Thailand. Daljit and Amritpal can easily settle down in Thailand. Police are apprehending that Amritpal may try to escape to Thailand via Nepal or Pakistan.

Police have found documents substantiating that Amritpal did not intend to serve the society by portraying himself as the successor of Deep Sidhu, who founded the Waris Punjab De outfit. Instead, he wanted to encash on Sidhu's popularity and highlight the demand for Khalistan in Punjab. Advocate Mandeep Sidhu, brother of Deep Sidhu, said documents of the Waris Punjab De were never handed over to Amritpal. Sidhu said Amritpal wanted to encash Deep Sidhu's name and formed an organization similar to Waris Punjab De called "Waris Panj-Aab De".