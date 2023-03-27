Chandigarh: A team of Punjab police has now reached Nepal in search of the Khalistan sympathizer and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. Punjab police left for Nepal on Sunday night. Delhi Police and Central Intelligence Wing are supporting the Punjab police in the search operation.

According to official sources, Amritpal's last location was found in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj which is close to the Indo-Nepal border. After his last location, the security forces suspect that Amritpal Singh might have escaped to Thailand via Nepal. Sources said that the police also suspect that the WPD chief along with his associate Papalpreet Singh has plans to escape to Thailand via Nepal.

The security personnel have also put up posters bearing pictures of Amritpal Singh and his aids near the Indo-Nepal border. Vehicles entering the state are already under police surveillance. The police also cannot ignore the possibility of the Khalistani leader escaping to Thailand.

Sources further said that there are many reasons that Amritpal Singh might want to escape to Thailand. One of the reasons is that Singh's financer, Daljit Kalsi has connections in Thailand. Kalsi had visited Thailand at least 18 times in the last 13 years. Even Amritpal has made several visits to Thailand.

Investigation reports revealed that Amritpal Singh has a female friend in Thailand who might help him hide there. Police sources claimed to have secured crucial evidence on Amritpal designing the currency, flag, and passport of Khalistan and this evidence will help nail him during the trial.

Amritpal was also raising his own army named Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF) and Amritpal Tiger Force (ATF). He also ordered weapons for his army for which he was in touch with a retired major from Pakistan. The weapons were to reach Punjab through Jammu and Kashmir, the sources said.