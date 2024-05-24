ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: 10 Die in Surat due to Heatwave in last 24 hours

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

Gujarat health department has held an emergency meeting after 10 people were reported dead due to suspected heat stroke in the last 24 hours. Discussions were held on the precautions that are to be taken to combat the situation.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat Picture)

Surat: Amid the scorching heat, nearly 10 people died of suspected heat stroke in Surat in the last 24 hours.

Additional Director of Health, Dr Neelam Patel arrived in Surat today and held an emergency meeting with doctors and officials of the health department. The exact cause of the deaths is being investigated, Dr Patel said.

There were reports of people falling sick and collapsing due to heat stroke-like symptoms. An orange alert for heatwave conditions has been issued here by the Meteorological Department till May 27.

Dr Neelam Patel took stock of the heat stroke-like ailments due to the present weather conditions and discussed about the precautions that should be taken by people to combat the situation. Dr Patel said the extreme heat conditions are prevalent in four to five districts and there has been a rise in incidents of heat stroke.

Dr Patel said that intense heat has become a cause of concern and all the heatwave-related health cases are being constantly monitored. Last month, 50 to 60 cases were received daily that rose between 80 and 90. The temperature has been alarmingly high for the last four days following which, more than 188 calls have been received on the emergency helpline numbers.

On May 23 alone, 224 heatwave-related cases were reported and there were 10 deaths but the exact cause is under investigation.

The deceased have been identified as Jaga Totaram Thakur (45), Imran Mansoor Malik (40) of Sagarampura, Pradeep Verma (38) of Pandesara, Bhola Pandey (54) of Sachin, Vinod Devlal Sahu (40) of Bhatena, Dharmesh Mukesh Rathod (31) of Althan, Kiran Bhagwati Vaishnav (38) of Dindoli, Ashok Dayaram Gulabati (43) of Rander and Arun Nanu Vanzara (36) of Limbayat, Ashok Naagin Gameet (36) of Sarsana. A 58-year-old deceased is yet to be identified, police said.

