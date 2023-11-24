INSTITUTE OF LIFE SCIENCES IN BHUBANESWAR DISCOVERS NEW HOST PROTEIN NCOR1 TO BATTLE TUBERCULOSIS

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The Institute of Life Sciences in Bhubaneswar has once again made waves in the field of medical sciences with its ground-breaking discovery of the protein NCoR1 (Nuclear Receptor Co-repressor-1). This newly identified protein is poised to revolutionise the treatment landscape, holding promise in combating a range of complex diseases, including tuberculosis, viral infections and more.

The institute's research, published in the esteemed journals PLS Biology and Autophagy, showcases the pivotal role of NCoR1 in protecting the body against various ailments. Particularly its influence on boosting immunity against lethal viruses, with reduced levels of this protein rendering individuals more vulnerable to prolonged infections.

ILS's research revealed a decline in NCoR1 levels among patients post-recovery from tuberculosis, prompting ongoing studies to delve deeper into this correlation. Scientists are delving into the protein's antiviral properties, advancing insights into its potential in treating diseases that compromise the immune system.

In a parallel vein of research, ILS has also embarked on exploring the protein's implications for individuals dealing with knee-joint problems. While preliminary findings indicate positive outcomes, senior scientist Sunil Kumar Raghav and his team emphasised the extensive and meticulous nature of their long-term research that culminated in this breakthrough.

This accomplishment adds to ILS's impressive track record in medical research, with previous successful ventures delving into the realm of combating life-threatening cancers. The institute's dedication to unravelling the mysteries of various diseases and pioneering innovative solutions continues to mark it as a pivotal force in advancing medical science.