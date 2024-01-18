Bargarh (Odisha): Four labourers were killed and one sustained critical after a truck ran over them while they were asleep here, the police said on Thursday. The incident took place at Birjam village under Melchhamunda tehsil in the Bargarh district on Wednesday, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Fagan Singh (34), Vishnu Mervi (23), Shankar Adabasi (21) and Rajesh Kumar Netam (20). Three deceased reportedly belonged to Madhya Pradesh and another hailed from Chhattisgarh.

According to official sources, five labourers were engaged in borewell drilling work in the area. After completing their work, they went to sleep under a pipe-laden truck. When the driver unaware of the labourers reversed the vehicle, it ran over the workers and four of them died on the spot. In the meantime, the locals rushed the injured to the hospital for treatment. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Earlier, eight people were killed and eight others were injured after a speeding van rammed into a stationary truck in the states's Keonjhar. The accident unfolded at the National Highway 20 near Balijodi village under the Ghatgaon police station area limits. According to the investigation, the mishap unfolded as the speeding van rammed into a parked truck on the National Highway in Keonjhar.

Sources said that at least 21 people were travelling in a van which was en route to Ghatagaon Tarini temple in Keonjhar district from Digapahandi in Ganjam.