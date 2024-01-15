Chamarajanagar: In a tragic road accident reported on Sankranti festival from Karnataka, four members of a family including two little children died after the motorcycle they were traveling on rammed into a paddy harvesting machine in Chamarajanagar district of the state on Monday, official sources said. The tragic accident took place in Kollegala area of Chamarajanagar.

The deceased have been identified as Santhosh (37), Soumya (27) and their children Sakshi (4) and Abhi (9), residents of Palya village in Kollegala taluk. Sources said that Santhosh and his family were on way to Kollegala on the bike to buy clothes for the Sankranti festival. As the family was on way to the market, the two-wheeler collided with a paddy cutting machine near Jinakanahalli.

Due to the accident, all four fell down from the bike and three died on the spot, an official said. It is learnt that the boy Abhi died while he was being taken to the hospital by the rescuers. The incident took place under Kollegala rural police station. Soon after the road accident, police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the mishap.