KARNATAKA THREE TEENAGERS KILLED IN BIKE LORRY ACCIDENT

Shivamogga (Karnataka): A collision between a lorry and bike took place on Saturday night between Kallihal and Arahatolalu village of Bhadravati taluk of the Shivamogga district, in which three teenagers were killed on the spot and one injured, police said on Sunday.

Three minors, who were on a bike died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Shashank (17), Yashwant (17) and Vikas (17) of Jambaraghatta village of Bhadravati Taluk. A youth named, Gagan who was on another bike, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Shivamogga.

According to a senior police official, the mishap occurred when the deceased were returning from the Ganpati immersion procession held on Saturday in Kallihal village. "These three friends were coming on the same bike. While the lorry was overtaking, another bike came in the opposite direction. At this time, while taking the bike to the side, it collided with a lorry and the accident took place. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered in this regard at the Holehonur police station," the officer added.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three members of the same family drown in a canal, when they come for their grandmother's 'tithi' rituals for the deceased). The incident took place in Changowdanahalli village of Saraguru taluk of Mysore district on Saturday evening. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Kapil (42), Shavarabhanu (35) and Shahirabhanu (20) of Changudanahalli village.

Originally they hailed from Changowdanahalli but now settled in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru. "They had come to the village for the tithi of their grandmother. The daughter slipped and fell while washing her face in the village canal. Her father and mother also drowned after going to save her. The bodies were taken out and a post-mortem was conducted. A case has been registered at Saraguru police station in connection with this," a police official added.