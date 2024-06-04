Murshidabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Mohammed Salim Trailing by 22,848 Votes

Kolkata: CPI(M) candidate from Murshidabad Mohammed Salim is trailing by 22,848 votes against his nearest rival Congress's Abu Taher Khan according to mid-day trends on Tuesday. The city of Nawabs could spring a surprise this time. And if that happens, it could be an upset of sorts. CPI(M) Bengal secretary and Politburo member Mohammed Salim is contesting from this seat. The task before Salim is daunting of sorts. From being the first boy in 2014, the CPIM has been relegated to the fourth position within a span of barely ten years. The situation turned grave after the 2021 Assembly results were declared. The Left and Congress could not register their mark in any state of the district. But, a silver lining appeared in the Sagardighi Assembly bypolls, after Congress snatched away the seat from Trinamool Congress. The Left-Congress combine was successful in resisting the polarisation of votes. This time again, all eyes are the chemistry between Adhir Chowdhury and Mohammed Salim and its effects on Murshidabad.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha, Trinamool’s Abu Taher romped home with the lion's share of 6,04,346 votes. BJP’s Humayun Kabir finished with 2,47,809 in his kitty, while Abu Hena of the Congress bagged 3,77,929 votes. Incidentally, Badruddoza Khan of the CPI(M) had polled only 1,80,793 votes.

Mohammed Salim is facing an ideal triangular contest in his constituency in West Bengal. His party Communist Party Of India (Marxist), which had ruled West Bengal for 34 years, failed to open its account in the last Lok Sabha elections. Now, it remains to be seen if he, the party’s state secretary, manages to put on a spectacular show this time? Can the party rise like a phoenix from the ashes in Bengal?