Five of family killed after cruiser hits stationary lorry in Yadagiri

Yadagiri: Five persons of a same Muslim family from Andhra Pradesh were killed and 13 others injured after the cruiser vehicle they were travelling in ploughed into a stationary lorry near Balichakra village in Yadagiri taluk, during the small hours on Tuesday, officials said.

Police identified the deceased as Muneer (40), Nayamat (40), Ramiza Begum (50), Muddat Sheer (12), and Summi (13), all from the same family, hailing from Velagodu village in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyala district. All five of them died on the spot in the highspeed impact. The intensity of the impact was as such as the entire front portion of the car was crushed.

The passersby alerted the police and the bodies of the deceased were recovered from the vehicle and were moved to a district hospital for postmortem examination. The injured were admitted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences hospital and are under treatment.

The information regarding the accident has been shared with the district administration which will forward it to the state government top brass recommending solatium for the bereaved family. Revenue officials and police are coordinating with the families to carry out the postmortem so that the bodies can be handed over to the family for last rites.

Police said the lorry driver was not at fault since he had parked the vehicle at a site which has been a designated space for parking. "We suspect the cruiser vehicle driver might have dozed off on the wheels," a police official said. A case has been registered at Saidapur police station in connection with the accident.

The family was heading to the Kalaburagi Urs fair at the famous Dargah Sharif when the mishap occurred. The Dargah Sharif is more than 600 years old and is that of the 14th century Sufi saint Hazrath Khwaja Bande Nawaz Gesudaraz. The Dargah is ushering in 619th Urs-e-Sharif of the Sufi saint.