Mysore (Karnataka): At least 10 passengers including two children were killed and three others were injured after a car (SUV) and a private bus collided in Karnataka's Mysore, said police on Monday. The incident took place near Kuruburu village on Kollegal-T Narasipura main road in Mysore. The car has been completely crushed due to the impact of the accident in what seems to be a head-on collision between the two vehicles. The injured passengers have been rushed to Chamarajanagara Hospital for treatment. One of them is in serious condition, while the two others are stable, the officer said.

The three injured passengers have been identified as 45-year-old Janardhan, four-year-old Puneeth and 24-year-old Shashikumar. The road is prone to accidents as several trees have blocked the road’s view at several crossings, according to eyewitnesses. A case has been registered into the matter and an investigation is on.

The passengers travelling in the car were said to be from Bellary and they were proceeding towards Mysore city after visiting Male Madeshwara when the horrific accident happened, Seema Latkar, District Superintendent of Police, said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed in the unfortunate road accident near T Narasipura of Mysuru district. He has also directed the Deputy Commissioner to visit the accident spot and the hospital.

"Disturbed by the unfortunate accident near T Narasipura of Mysuru district that killed 10 innocent people Rs 2 lakh compensation shall be provided to the families of the deceased from CM relief fund. I have directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured," he said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Mysuru road accident in Karnataka and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand for people who sustained injuries.

Following this, the state President of the Sugarcane Growers Association, Kuruburu Shantakumar, issued a press release and said the National Highway Authority should hold responsible for the accident and demanded that the government should immediately grant compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to all the families of the deceased. He further said the National Highway Authority is not cutting the forest on the side of the road, hence accidents are occurring.

