Guwahati (Assam): Seven students of the Assam Engineering College (AEC) were killed and six others injured in a road accident that took place in the Jalukbari area of the city early Monday morning, police said.

The accident was confirmed by Guwahati Joint Police Commissioner Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar. According to the police, the accident occurred when ten third-year engineering students had left their college premises in a vehicle early this morning. The vehicle, in which the students were travelling, crossed over the divider and crashed into a goods carrier vehicle in the opposite lane.

A police officer said that seven students died on the spot, while three others were admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition. Three occupants of the good carrier vehicle, including the driver, were also critically injured in the accident. They have been also admitted to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police confirmed that the deceased were students of the Assam Engineering College. The seven deceased students have been identified as Arindam Bhallal (Guwahati), Niyor Deka (Golaghat district), Kaushik Mohan (Charaideo district), Upangshu Sarmah (Nagaon district), Rajkiran Bhuyan (Majuli district), Emon Gayan (Dibrugarh) and Kaushik Baruah (Mangaldoi). Police have sent their bodies for autopsy.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the mishap pained him and he has asked the authorities at the GMCH to extend all possible help to the injured.

"Extremely anguished by the loss of young and precious lives in the road accident at Jalukbari. My deepest condolences to their parents and families. Have spoken to authorities at GMCH. All possible medical assistance is being provided to those injured," Sarma said in a tweet.

