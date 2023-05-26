Hingoli Maharashtra Four persons and 125 sheep died in a road accident which occurred on the HingoliNanded road in Kalmanuri tehsil in the wee hours of Thursday police saidAccording to police officials a truck carrying flooring was parked in front of a hotel in Malegaon village within the Kalnamanuri police station limits There were three persons who were sitting inside the truck A tempo carrying sheep was going from Rajasthan to Hyderabad The tempo s driver fell asleep and lost his control over the vehicle and rammed into the stationary truck the officials added Also read Maha Four killed in accident on Samruddhi ExpresswayAccording to the police the three persons who were sitting inside the truck and one person who was there in the tempo were killed on the spot Three of the deceased have been identified as Salman Alim Nasser Khan Satyanarayan Prahlad Balawai Alim Gulsher Yadgar while the identity of the fourth deceased was yet to be ascertained Upon receiving information police officials rushed to the accident spot and have started a probe into the matter The locals also helped the police in pulling out the four dead bodies and also aided in rescue and relief work Recently four persons returning from a funeral were killed on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and the accident had taken place in Karnad on the expressway Also read Three of family among four dead two injured as speeding dumper truck rams load carrier along IndoreBhopal bypass road in MP