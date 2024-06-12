Over 40 Indians Among 49 Killed in Fire at Building Housing Workers in Kuwait; PM Expresses Grief

Dubai/New Delhi: Over 40 Indians were killed and more than 50 others injured after a devastating fire broke out at dawn in a building housing around 195 migrant workers in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area, officials said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting about the fire tragedy in Kuwait (ETV Bharat)

The total number of people killed in the Al-Mangaf building was 49 and 42 of them are learnt to be Indians; the remaining ones are Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals, they said.

According to officials, the blaze appeared to be linked to code violations. The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday ordered authorities to probe the massive fire at an apartment building housing foreign workers, mostly Indians, and vowed to hold accountable those responsible for the tragedy.

Director General of the Forensic Department Maj Gen Eid Al-Owaihan said the death toll has exceeded 35, with 15 injured individuals admitted to hospitals, four of whom later died, English language daily Arab Times reported. He said that the majority of the deceased were Indian nationals, with ages ranging between 20 and 50 years, the paper added.

Kuwait, like other Persian Gulf countries, has a large community of migrant workers who far outnumber the local population. The nation of some 4.2 million people is slightly smaller than the US state of New Jersey but has the world's sixth-largest known oil reserves. A fire at an oil refinery in 2022 killed four people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait was closely monitoring the situation. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected."

PM Modi also chaired a review meeting on the fire tragedy in Kuwait in which a number of Indian nationals died and many were injured, at his residence in New Delhi.

According to an official release, "The PM expressed his deep sorrow at the unfortunate incident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. He wished speedy recovery of those injured. The PM directed that Government of India should extend all possible assistance."

The Prime Minister also announced ex- gratia relief of Rs two lakh to the families of the deceased India nationals from Prime Minister Relief Fund.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a post on X said, "In connection with the tragic fire-accident involving Indian workers today, Embassy has put in place an emergency helpline number: +965-65505246. All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance".

Indians constitute 21 per cent (one million) of the total population of Kuwait and 30 per cent of its workforce (approximately nine lakhs).

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalised. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information. Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard."

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said as directed by Prime Minister Modi, Minister of State for External Affairs KV Singh is urgently travelling to Kuwait to oversee help to those injured in fire tragedy.

"In Kuwait, MoS K V Singh to also coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of victims of fire incident," the MEA added.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking the Centre's intervention in the Kuwait fire incident which claimed over 40 lives, including several Malayalees.

Terming the incident as "utmost painful", Vijayan condoled the loss of lives in the tragedy. In a brief message, he said that among the 40 people reportedly killed in the mishap, some were believed to be Malayalees.

In his letter, Vijayan said that he came across reports that a fire had broken out in a camp -- known as NBTC camp -- in Mangaf, Kuwait and many Indians, including some from Kerala, have lost their lives.

The CM also said that according to the reports, many have suffered serious injuries in the "unfortunate incident". "I request your goodself to give necessary directions to the Indian Embassy to coordinate relief and rescue operations by getting in touch with the Government of Kuwait," Vijayan said in his letter to Jaishankar.

The Tamil Nadu government said it is being ascertained if Tamils were among those killed in Kuwait fire. Citing information on the death of 'approximately 49 persons,' in Kuwait fire incident, the state government said in an official release that it is gathering information related to the victims of blaze.

If Tamils were among injured, necessary medical assistance should be provided by getting information on them, Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils.

In accordance with the chief minister's instruction, the Commissionerate is taking necessary steps to provide help to Tamils by liaisoning with the Indian Embassy and Tamil associations in Kuwait.

A family in Kerala's Kollam district is praying that the news they received unofficially on Wednesday morning about the tragedy that struck Shameer, their sole breadwinner, in the Kuwait fire incident, is not true.

Shameer, hailing from Vayyankara village, had been working in Kuwait for the past few years. It was at around 11.30 am that his family received information from a friend about the reported tragic death of Shemeer in the fire.

"So far, there has been no official communication, either from the company or the embassy. We learned about the incident through the family of a colleague who was injured in the fire," a family member told reporters.

The Congress also condoled the loss of lives in a major building fire in Kuwait and urged the external affairs ministry to provide all possible assistance to the Indian victims and their families.

The party said the incident showed the "appalling" conditions in which Indian workers live in the Middle East and the government must ensure the complete safety of citizens, including proper housing facilities, for them.

In the wake of the Kuwait fire tragedy, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called on the government to draft a bill in consultation with all the stakeholders to ensure decent conditions of work and security for the Indian migrant workers.

Tharoor said the tragedy is a reminder of the terrible privations Indian migrant workers undergo in their efforts to support their families at home.

"More than five years ago when I chaired the parliamentary standing committee on External Affairs, I requested the Government to prepare an updated Emigration Bill to ensure decent conditions of work and security for our migrant workers. I am shocked that five years later there is still no Bill," the former minister of state for external affairs said in a post on X.

He urged the government to address this issue at the earliest and draft a "serious bill" in consultation with all stakeholders. "When Indian workers are sent abroad, they must have contractual assurances of decent conditions of life, work, pay & residence before they leave our shores," Tharoor said.