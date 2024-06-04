ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD: Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda to Amp up Star-Packed Roster?

Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda are set to make special appearances in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. This adds to the anticipation for the star-studded film, which is headlined by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Kalki 2898 AD cast amped up (ANI/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit screens on June 27. Recent release of an animated prelude, Bujji and Bhairava, has got fans and movie enthusiasts really excited. And now, there's buzz about Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda making special appearances in this tentpole drama helmed by Nag Ashwin.

According to latest buzz around the film, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in special roles in Kalki 2898 AD. If the latest buzz around the film is anything to go by, then Kalki 2898 AD is shaping up to be a blockbuster with its star-studded cast.

Dulquer Salmaan has previously collaborated with the same production house and director for the 2018 hit Mahanati, which also starred Vijay Deverakonda and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Supporting roles are portrayed by actors like Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and more. The music for this sci-fi drama is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and it's slated for release later this month.

After facing several delays, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is finally hitting theaters on June 27. It's a sci-fi take on the Hindu myth of Kalki and the Kali Yuga, marking the end of the current world age. The film is primarily shot in Telugu but will release simultaneously in five languages.

With a whopping budget reportedly exceeding Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is touted to be one of the costliest Indian films ever made, perhaps even the most expensive. Aswani Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies is producing it, with Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt as producers.

Last year, the film unveiled its first teaser at the San Diego Comic-Con under the previous title Project K, making it the first Indian film to do so. The makers are yet to unveil Kalki 2898 AD trailer.

