SIX DIE IN ACCIDENT FOUR MEET WATERY GRAVE IN KARNATAKA

KodaguBelagavi Ten people died in separate incidents in Karnataka s Kodagu and Belagavi districts on Friday Six people died in an accident in Kodagu and four people drowned in the river in Belagavi s Gokak taluk According to police six people who were travelling in the car died on the spot when a KSRTC bus collided with the fourwheeler The incident took place near the petrol station at Sampaje in Madikeri taluk of Kodagu district on Friday afternoon The condition of two others who were seriously injured is stated to be critical police saidThe car was heading towards Mangaluru and at the same time a government bus from Mangaluru that was proceeding towards Madikeri The car driver lost control and hit the bus All the people in the car were from Malavalli taluk of Mandya district The deceased have been identified as Kumara 35 Sheela 29 Priyanka 42 children Manasvi 8 Yashas Gowda 12 and Mishika 15Also read PM Modi announces exgratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for kin of dead in Hoshiarpur accidentManjunath who was seriously injured was admitted to Mangaluru Hospital and Biyan Gowda was admitted to KVG Medical College for treatment police said Kodagu SP Ramarajan and Additional SP Sundararajan visited the accident site and Sulya Hospital A case has been registered at the Medikeri police stationMeanwhile in a separate incident four people who went for a swim drowned in the Ghataprabha river The incident took place near Doopadal village in Gokak taluk of Belagavi district on Friday The deceased have been identified as Santhosh Babu Itagi 18 Ajay Babu Jore 18 Krishna Babu Jore 22 and Anand Kokare 19According to police four deceased youths belong to Hirigere village of Mundagod taluk of Uttara Kannada district They were working in a bar in Ghataprabha city They went to the river for swimming The bodies were pulled out of the river A case has been registered in this regard at Ghataprabha Police Station