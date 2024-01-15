THREE KILLED AFTER BUS RAMS INTO TREE IN CHHATTISGARH

Manendragarh Chirmiri Bharatpur (Chhattisgarh): At least three people were killed after a bus they were travelling in rammed into a three on Sunday night in the Manendragarh Chirmiri Bharatpur here, police said.

The mishap occurred at the Janakpur intersection, a senior police official said. "The bus was on its way to Madisarai from Amarkantak. The bus driver lost its control over the vehicle, following which it rammed into the tree. The bus then overturned and fell into a drain. Three persons were killed on the spot," the police official added.

According to police, the injured were rushed to Community Health Center in Janakpur and they are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Janakpur Sub Divisional Magistrate Moolchand Chopra said, "The bus driver was in an inebriated state. Due to this, he suddenly lost control of the bus."

A injured passenger Pramod Tiwari, who was travelling in the ill-fated bus, said, "I was sleeping. Then suddenly there was a very loud sound and it felt as if something had fallen on the shoulder of my left hand. When I was awake, I saw that the bus had overturned. Somehow I managed to come out of the bus." It is understood that 60 to 70 passengers were travelling in the bus.