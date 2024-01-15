New Delhi/Lucknow : Five people were injured in a collision between a speeding bus and a truck in Lucknow on Monday due to dense fog, police said. The accident mishap on the Shaheed Path in Sushant Golf City and the bus driver is stated to be in a critical condition, a senior police official said.

"We received the accident report and immediately dispatched emergency personnel,” said Anjani Kumar Mishra, Station House Officer of Sushant Golf City.

“With the help of an ambulance, the injured were swiftly taken to the hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment,” he added.

It is understood that Shabir Ali, the bus driver, was transporting passengers from Delhi to Siddharth Nagar when the accident took place. Police said that the Shaheed Path was shrouded in thick fog, obscuring his vision, and leading to the collision with the truck ahead.

The Delhi airport authorities have asked the passengers to contact the concerned airline before they travel as flights as usually affected due to dense fog in the winters.

Fog also affects the normal living of the citizens in the northern part of the country, particularly in states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana.