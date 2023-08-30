Malkangiri: In a major success in the anti-Naxal operations, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops detected at least two Maoist hideouts and seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition in Malkangiri district of Odisha, an official said on Tuesday. The BSF spokesman said that the Maoist dumps were detected during area domination operation carried out by the 142 Battalion of the BSF in the general area of Gomphakonda Reserve Forest bordering Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

"During search operation in the targeted area, the BSF personnel located an old Maoist dump in the Reserve Forest, in the Marigetta -Tekguda axis, under Kalimela police station limit," the official said. He said that in another operation, the BSF troops detected a Maoist dump near village Taber in Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district.

The recovered items included arms and ammunition, three SBML rifles, 101 gelatin sticks, two electric detonators. “Relentless efforts for security and peace... BSF troops unearthed Maoists' dumps and IEDs in Malkangiri district which were subsequently neutralized,” a spokesperson for the BSF Odisha wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pertinently, in June this year, senior police officials from four Naxal affected states -Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha decided to conduct joint operations and focus on inter-state coordination to fight Naxalites. The inter-state coordination committee meeting, which was held in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur was attended by senior police officials, top officers from IB and security forces including CRPF, BSF, ITBP and Greyhounds.

The inter-state meeting came five days after two CRPF jawans were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.