Raipur Senior police officials from four states namely Chhattisgarh Andhra Pradesh Telangana and Odisha on Saturday decided to conduct joint operations and focus on interstate coordination to combat the menace of Naxalites The interstate coordination committee meeting was held in Raipur Apart from senior police officials top officers from IB and security forces including CRPF BSF ITBP and Greyhounds attended it At the meeting the committee decided that the police of these four states will conduct a joint operation in the coming days against Naxalites The officials have also decided to stress upon improving the interstate coordination and information sharing Again discussions were also held on the challenges and plans for launching operation against Naxalites during the monsoons IB Additional Director Ritvik Rudra Chhattisgarh Police DGP Ashok Juneja Anti Naxal Operations ADG Vivekananda Sinha and IG OP Pal were present at the meeting today The interstate coordination committee was formed to curb the Naxalite problem The committee includes police officers from both the Centre and states Also Read Dantewada IED blast Four suspects held sent to judicial custodyThe meeting comes in the wake of the recent incidents of Naxal attacks and their encounters with the security forces Five days back two CRPF jawans were injured after an improvised explosive device IED went off in Chhattisgarh s Bijapur The IED was planted by the Naxalites and the jawans had to be airlifted to Raipur for treatment A similar incident had occurred in Dantewada in April when 10 security personnel of the District Reserve Guard DRG and a driver were killed in an explosion The DRG were returning after getting information about Naxalites operations when they were hit by the IED blast