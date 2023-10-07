SIKKIM FLASH FLOOD 8 TOURISTS FROM CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR STRANDED MAHARASHTRA MINISTER REQUESTS FOR RESCUE OPERATION

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Eight tourists from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have been stranded at Lachung in Sikkim following flash flood that hit four days back. Maharashtra minister has approached Sikkim authorities for rescuing the tourists.

Two families from Sillod taluka had gone on a trip to Lachung and were staying at a hotel there. Despite several attempts, relatives of the tourists could not contact them.

The tourists are of Sahare and Jain families. The four members of Sahare family have been identified as Kunal Sahare, Rajshree Kunal Sahare, Sarvansh Kunal Sahare and Saisha Sahare while those of the Jain family are Snehesh Jain, Sheetal Jain, Moksha Jain and Siddhant Jain. The district administration said that the two families were lodged in Hotel Yashshree at Lachung.

Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar took down information about the tourists who had gone missing in the flash flood. He then wrote to the commissioner of Sikkim Disaster Management department urging to make arrangements for rescuing the tourists. The minister requested Sikkim commissioner to arrange for transporting the tourists back to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Around 3,000 tourists were stranded in Lachen and Lachung in Sikkim's Mangan district following the flash flood. Rescue operations were undertaken by the Indian Air Force but inclement weather conditions prevented helicopters from flying between Bagdogra and Chaten.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday posted on X that of the 23 soldiers who went missing, one was rescued and eight bodies were recovered. "Their sacrifice will not be forgotten. Search operations to rescue remaining 14 soldiers and missing civilians are underway," Singh tweeted.

