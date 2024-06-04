Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates 2024 | NDA For 3rd Consecutive Time...Historical Feat in India’s History: Modi

People Have Taken First Step To Save Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the media, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who has registered massive victories from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli seat, thanked people for taking "first step to save constitution".

"INDIA bloc and Congress did not fight against BJP, but we fought against governance structure, and ...institutions like CBI, and ED. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah captured these institutions and frightened them. This was a war to save the Constitution. It was in my mind.. when they cancelled our bank accounts, and put Chief Ministers in jail...I want to thank the people of the country. You have taken the first big step to save the Constitution. We gave a pro-poor vision to the country. Behind the performance of the INDIA bloc are the Constitution and poverty. People are linking directly Modi and Adani. The country has stated that we do not want Mr Narendra Modi and Mr Amit Shah to run the country. This is a huge message to Narendra Modi," Rahul said.

Asked about the decision on seats and what INDIA BLOC constituents had decided, Rahul said: "We are going to have a meeting with INDIA partners. Tomorrow it will be decided, and our alliance will decide. It is a fine line." About which seat he will represent in Lok Sabha, Rahul said: "I have won from both the seats and I want to thank the voters. I will ask and then decide. I have not decided yet."