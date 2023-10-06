SIKKIM FLASH FLOOD DEATH TOLL RISES TO 27 SEARCH OPERATION CONTINUES

Kolkata: The total death toll in the Sikkim flash flood rose to 27 as search operations continued for the third day. Among the 27 bodies that have been recovered, seven were identified including five Army jawans and two civilians.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, 103 people are stated to be missing while more than 3,000 tourists have been stranded in various parts of Sikkim. A total of 22,034 people have been rescued so far. All schools and colleges will remain closed till October 15 in view of the present weather conditions.

Meanwhile, one person died and five others were injured in an explosion that broke out in Chapadanga area of Kranti block of Jalpaiguri district after people tried to carry explosives washed away from an army camp, to their homes. The residents of the area were trying to hide explosives including mortars in their houses in the hope of earning money by extracting lead. Now, people are coming forward to return the military items that they had taken home. Several firearms and ammunition that were stored in the army camp when it was washed away were recovered in Paharpur, Chapadanga area of Jalpaiguri.

Among those missing include 23 soldiers. One soldier was rescued alive but the rest are still missing. Mortar shells and explosives used in war are found floating on Teesta after water receded. The locals informed the police and army and handed over the recovered items.

The deceased has been identified as Sainu Alam (7) while the injured are Latifa Khatun, Laku Mohammad (14), Ruksana Parveen, Ramzan Ali (65), Gumer Ali (50). During the day, Gumer Ali and Laku Mohammad were shifted from Jalpaiguri Government Medical College and Hospital to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

Aminar Rahman, a resident of Jalpaiguri's Teesta Char, said, "There have been two explosions in Teesta since morning and we are panic-stricken. We have handed over whatever firearms we had recovered."

Another resident, Santhana Burman, said, "We are in a panic. We have not seen army items before so people wanted to take home those things."