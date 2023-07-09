SHIV SENA UBT URGES SC FOR URGENT HEARING ON DISQUALIFICATION PETITION

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) has requested the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing on the disqualification petitions pending against the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde for over a year.

Sunil Prabhu, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has urged the apex court to direct the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar for expediting the decision on disqualification plea.

The Supreme Court in its judgement on Shiv Sena rift on May 11, stated that restoration of the Uddhav Thackeray government could not be ordered because Thackeray had resigned without facing the floor test. Also, the decision on disqualification petitions was handed over to the Speaker. The court directed the Speaker to take a decision on the matter within a reasonable period.

On June 23, 2022, Prabhu had filed disqualification petitions against the rebel MLAs led by Shinde who had toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government. In the absence of the Speaker, the disqualification notices had been issued by deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.

In his petition to the Supreme Court, Prabhu stated that the Speaker is expected to perform his duties as per clause six of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, act as a judicial tribunal and function in an unbiased and fair manner.

Prabhu's appeal to the apex court comes soon after Narwekar sent notices to 40 MLAs of Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 members of the Thackeray group. These MLAs have been given an opportunity to present their views within seven days. After receiving the written responses from MLAs, the Speaker is likely to take action on the disqualification of the MLAs.

Meanwhile, due to the crisis in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) following Ajit Pawar's rebellion, power equation in Maharashtra is changing fast. Eyes are now set on the upcoming order of the Supreme Court on the Thackeray group's petition.