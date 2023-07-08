MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY SPEAKER ISSUES NOTICES TO MLAS OF BOTH SHIV SENA FACTIONS SEEKS REPLY ON DISQUALIFICATION

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Saturday issued notices to 40 MLAs of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 legislators of Uddhav Thackeray group and has sought their replies on disqualification petitions filed against them.

The move came a day after the Speaker said that he has received the constitution of Shiv Sena from the Election Commission of India and hearing on the disqualification petitions will be stareted soon.

Earlier, the Thackeray group filed a petition in the Supreme Court urging it to direct the Speaker to expedite the disqualification process of 16 MLAs including Eknath Shinde, who rebelled and formed a new government after joining the BJP in June 2022. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and chief whip Sunil Prabhu had filed the petition in the apex court in this regard.

Action on disqualification is likely to be taken after hearing the MLAs from both groups. Narwekar has already clarified that appropriate action will be taken after considering all legal aspects. In order to investigate the legal issues related to disqualification of MLAs, Narwekar had sought information about Shiv Sena's constitution from the election commission.

The Supreme Court had directed Nawrekar to take a decision on disqualification of MLAs within three months. Now, the process has been expedited with notices being served to the MLAs.

On June 2022, Shinde along with 16 MLAs of Shiv Sena quit the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Following which, disqualification proceedings were initiated against them. On the other hand, the rebel MLAs sent a letter of no confidence motion against the deputy Speaker, which was rejected.

The rebel MLAs then moved the apex court against the disqualification proceedings. The Governor asked Thackeray to call a trust vote but the latter resigned and moved court against this. Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs led by Shinde forged an alliance with BJP and formed a new government.